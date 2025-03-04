It was a night of glamour and celebration at the recently held HT Style Awards in Mumbai. Bollywood's biggest names turned up in their wonderfully white avatars to be a part of the event. Some celebs made us gazing at their statement styling for the night and there were many who took us down the memory lane.

Akshay – Shilpa recreate dance step: Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty came together to recreate their iconic dance number – 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' for the audience. The two looked coordinated in their white outfits and matched steps to the t.

Mumtaz gets standing ovation: As veteran actress Mumtaz walked the ramp, the audience couldn't stop themselves from giving her a standing ovation. The Aaina actress got emotional and won hearts with her simplicity and elegance. Manish Malhotra unveiled his new collection at the event and made the gorgeous actress turn into the showstopper for him.

Khushi stunner of the night: Khushi Kapoor reminded everyone of Sridevi as she made an appearance in her white statement saree. Khushi served major dose of glamour and style for the night.

Urmila's ravishing red look: Urmila Matondkar is ageing like fine wine. And her ravishing red appearance at the night was a proof of that.

Rekha steals the spotlight: It is difficult to take one's eyes away at anyone when Rekha is in the room. The Khoobsurat actress came in her trademark traditional look and made sure she remained the limelight.

Sonam turns royalty: Bollywood's original fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, looked nothing less than a royalty with her classic spin on a saree.

Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Manushi Chillar, Kanika Kapoor, Kabir Bedi, Shikhar Dhawan were some more celebs who made their mark at the gala do.