As Team India paraded through Wankhede and the streets of Maharashtra's capital, the whole of Mumbai came out of their homes to celebrate the big win. With millions on people on the street singing, chanting players' name, cheering for the team that won the trophy for them; there were barely any eyes that didn't get moist.

Let's take a look at how Mumbai and Mumbaikars gave the tightest hug to the Team India players with their love, enthusiasm, support and cheers.

Ever since Mumbai Indians replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain of Mumbai Indians, the all rounder was booed, trolled and slammed. However, with his match winning last over, Hardik redeemed himself and how!

And, Rohit Sharma didn't miss this opportunity to prove that all is well between the two of them.

"I was standing at long on Surya was at long off. And obviously, Hardik was bowling that crucial over for us. Hats off to him. No matter how many runs you need, there is almost always pressure to bowl that over. Hats off to him," Rohit said about Hardik Pandya.

The hitman further praised Suryakumar Yadav for that catch and Hardik for that over. "You know, then Hardik bowled that ball and then when it went up in the air. Obviously, for a moment, I thought because he hit with the wind. So I thought it may go.. But it was written everything was written so I'm glad that You know, it didn't carry to the ground so much and for Surya to take that catch was exceptional," Rohit said at Wankhede.