There is no stopping Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa. The Bhojpuri star, who became a household name after her stay in the Bigg Boss house, has been setting Instagram on fire with her fiery and sultry photos.

Monalisa, who was known all across UP and Bihar for her films and roles in the Bhojpuri film industry, emerged as one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Her equation with other contestants – Manu and Manveer – too had become the talk-of-the-town. A marriage ceremony was arranged for Monalisa inside the house with her boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who also is a producer in the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa and Singh had also worked together in several films, including Khattarnak Dilwale and Prem Leela.

Prior to her marriage with Vikrant, a report had claimed that the popular Bhojpuri actress was married to a man named Madhan. Photos of Monalisa with Madhan also started doing the rounds on social media, but the authenticity of the photos could not be verified. Reports also claimed that Monalisa and Madhan had got divorced.

Post the show, not only did we get to see Monalisa in a changed and more modern avatar but, the actress also bagged a number of good roles in the Hindi television industry. Mona and Vikrant were also offered Nach Baliye 8. Though the duo didn't win the show but gained quite some popularity for their fabulous dance moves and sizzling chemistry.

Monalisa has massive fan following on social media and she keeps updating her fans with dance videos, photoshoots and on-set pictures. Mona has done more than 50 films and has shared screen space with Bollywood actors, including Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Suniel Shetty.