Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been flying high and how! The duo not only has given probably their career-best performance last year (Ranveer Singh as Khilji and Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini in Padmaavat) but, also have established themselves as the most sought after stars in the filmy world.

Right when their films had released, the industry had predicted that this year all the awards would belong to the two of them and rightly so! As the award season has begun so has the two taking home some shining awards.

At the recently held Vimal Filmfare awards, Ranveer Singh won the best actor award. Deepika Padukone handed him the trophy to which, Ranveer Singh said, "This Black Lady (award) is very special to me, but this lady (Deepika) is the most special lady to have ever happened to me, I love you, are you proud of me?" He further added, "I dedicate this award to my nani as it was my nani as favourite character. One day I called my sister and asked what nani is doing, she said that nani is on terrace doing her favourite thing that is watching Padmavaat."

Ranveer won the award for playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat which went through a lot of controversies before its release. Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor (Critics) award for Andhadhun. Despite a superlative performance, Deepika Padukone lost out to Alia Bhatt who won the Best Actress award for Raazi. Neena Gupta won the Best Actress award (Critics) for Badhai Ho.

Alia Bhatt too proclaimed her love for Ranbir Kapoor while accepting the award. Bhatt called Ranbir her 'special one' and blew a kiss at him. Ranbir was left blushing with Alia's special gesture of love.