Skipper Virat Kohli's IPL team – Royal Challengers Bangalore – might not be faring well at the stadium but that hasn't deterred the skipper from having some fun off-field. Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted a small get-together for the RCB team at their plush Mumbai pad.

RCB team members Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal took to Instagram to share the photos from their rendezvous with Virushka. While sharing the picture, Himmat Singh wrote, "Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting such a lovely dinner party!" Dev Padikkal also shared a photo from their evening on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seemed like the perfect hosts with smiling faces and colour coordinated outfits.

There were speculations of Anushka Sharma not taking up any new projects due to her secretive pregnancy, however, she clarified in an interview that the only 'baby' she is focusing on right now is her home production. Anushka Sharma plans to bring out projects which not just entertain the audience but also give them something to think about.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero, helmed by Anand L Rai. Though the film panned at the box-office, Anushka's performance won good reviews.

Kohli had recently opened his heart out and spoke about the stability Anushka has brought into his life. He said, "I think over the last more than a year or so, the best thing to have happened to me is me getting married. It's literally changed my whole world. I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person. Earlier, I was too intense in life and she always keeps me motivated, positive but at the same time we spend quality time with each other and totally get away from the game and that's the most important thing."