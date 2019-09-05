It's not just the common people who are facing the havoc the Mumbai rains have unleashed on the city. Celebrities too haven't been able to escape the fury of the heavy rainfalls that have almost submerged the entire city. Amitabh Bachchan's home – Prateeksha – has been waterlogged with ankle-deep water level.

A video from outside the Bachchan house has made its way to the social media. The guards on the gate can be seen standing in water as high as their knees. This has left netizens worried too, who have been asking about Big B and the entire family's whereabouts and safety.

The Bachchan family is not the only one affected by the rain. Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's trailer launch of their film – Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas – has also been cancelled owing to the heavy rains. "I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains today. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event. Will keep everyone posted," Sunny released a statement.

However, they have also said that whether it rains or not, the trailer will be launched tomorrow at 12.30 pm. Malaika Arora, who recently came back after holidaying with beau Arjun Kapoor in Austria, took to Instagram to share her picture enjoying the rains.

