In a bizarre incident, an airplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Jammu and Kashmir. PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines while the balloon was shaped exactly in the form of an aircraft with windows and doors painted on it.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the white and green-coloured balloon landed in the Sotra Chak village of the Hiranagar sector. The balloon was seized by police immediately.

An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening. The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/GVGWmhesYl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

