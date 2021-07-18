Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami has thanked former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and current Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for the official ceremonial and sports attire for Tokyo Olympics. Goswami shared several pictures of the new attire. From sports jerseys, ceremonial attires, and playing kits; the official team kit included the best of the lot. Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Priyanka took to social media and shared several pictures in the attire. "Our Olympics kits are very beautiful. We athletes are feeling very happy. Former Sports Minister @kiren.rijiju sir had promised that best Olympic Kits will be provided to the athletes. Thank you @official.anuragthakur sir, IOA and @afiindia_official #tokyo2020 #cheer4india," she wrote.

Mr. Kiren Rijiju, IOA President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary-General Mr. Rajeev Mehta were present during the ceremony. Olympians Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia, Sumit, Seema Bisla and Neeraj Chopra were also present at the do. The kits were designed in association with Li-Nang and designer Iditri Goel. The outfits were made keeping in mind our national colours and unique graphics. While Li-Nang supplied training and travel kits, ceremonial attires were supplied by Raymonds.

Rijiju at the unveiling ceremony

At the unveiling ceremony, Kiren Rijiju had said, "We are just 50 days away from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Now every day, every second counts. The launch of the official kit of the Indian Olympic team is an important aspect and it is very significant that it is being launched on this day. I am happy to say that our athletes are well prepared for the biggest sporting event and as our Honourable Prime Minister has said, the entire country must rally behind our athletes so that they are motivated to give their best at Tokyo. I urge every Indian to cheer for the Indian squad."