Shawn Mendes opted to celebrate his 21st birthday with his rumoured boo Camila Cabello. It is not surprising, considering how they have been spending way too much time together.

The two singers were spotted on the streets of New York City, holding hands and walking alongside each other. They seemed pretty energetic as they strolled the city streets.

An eyewitness told E! News that Camila was rather "giggly and kinda all over Shawn. She saw a store she wanted to go into, pointed at it and wanted to go in and so he stayed outside while she went inside and he was on the phone".

After reuniting post their break, Camila and Shawn's stroll continued as they were laughing and talking. "Both Shawn and Camila were laughing and talking a lot," the eyewitness added.

The two have been inseparable ever since the news of them being together first surfaced. In fact, on their Miami vacation, things got kind of raunchy between them as Shawn and Camila engaged in some public make-out session.

"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source previously told E! News. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly," added the source.

Another insider revealed, "Neither of them want to be away from each other. She has the opportunity to be there with him and she's taking it."

While neither of them wishes to comment on what's cooking, they certainly don't mind letting the speculations take over social media. In fact, their constant kissing in public and being super romantic has many believe that perhaps they are only doing this for the media attention.

Seems very unlikely as they look like they are in love. Not to mention the connection they have had for so long now. They wouldn't jeopardise all this for media attention, right? Speculations will only be put to rest once either of them admits or denies.