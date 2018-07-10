Millennials are eagerly waiting for The Lion King's magic to be recreated on the big screen for the new generations. Ever since Disney confirmed the iconic movie's remake into a live-action movie featuring Donald Glover and Beyoncé, everyone who grew up watching The Lion King is tracking the smallest of news related to the project. And that included a Twitter handle which recently claimed to share a new update from the Disney live-action movie.

A collection of photos making the rounds online are believed to be the first photos from the Lion King Live Action movie.

Disney Film Facts (via The Nerdy Basement) tweeted the photos, claiming that they were the first look at the Lion King character. The four photos were of an animatronic/CGI hybrid lion. The Twitter handle claimed the images to be the first look at Mufasa from the Disney movie.

While it does look convincing, the photos aren't from Lion King.

Screen Rant clarifies that the photos are actually the creation of German creature designer Chris Kunzmann, who owns and operates the company Chris Creatures. The creator had previously shared the same pictures on his Instagram account.

Fans will, unfortunately, have to wait a little longer before they can catch a glimpse of the live-action movie. The Lion King live-action movie was announced last year, with the production house revealing the actors who will be associated with each of the characters featured in the movie.

The movie is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also the man behind The Jungle Book.

The new live-action features Glover in the lead. The other cast members include Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Keegan-Michael Key. James Earl Jones has confirmed he will reprise the role of Mufasa in the movie.

Favreau will aim at recreating The Jungle Book magic with The Lion King in 2019. The 2016 movie, based on Rudyard Kipling's book, earned a whopping $966 million at the worldwide box office.