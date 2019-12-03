Babita Phogat tied the knot with her fiance Vivek Suhag on December 1, 2019, in a close-knit ceremony. We caught a glimpse of Babita and Vivek's chemistry on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, where the two were participants. Vivek had proposed to Babita on stage and had said, "Jab tu kushti lade hai na, jab tere chot laage hain, mere dil mein ghana dard howe hai."

While Babita looked beautiful in all her pre-wedding ritual photos, she looked ravishing on her wedding day. For her wedding, Babita wore the same red lehenga as worn by Priyanka Chopra on her wedding day with Nick Jonas. Babita accessorised the look with some beautiful jewellery.

Babita and Vivek's pre-wedding rituals had begun with the 'Baan', or the haldi ceremony as we commonly know it. Babita had shared pictures from the ceremony and written, "Shaadi ki pehli rasam."

She was also bathed with milk and ghee to give her skin the glow of a newlywed bride. Sharing more pictures from the event, Babita had written, "@SuhagVivek you know it's official when you get the blessing from my bapu. It's time for Dilwale to take her Dulhaniya #love #blessing #family #sweetheart #myman #cupid #engaged #lifeline #myhero #TuesdayThoughts." For the ceremony, Babita had worn a beautiful mosaic saree.

The mehendi ceremony took place on November 30, 2019. For the ceremony, Babita wore a beautiful indo-western outfit with minimal makeup and jewellery. The other Phogat sisters also attended the mehendi ceremony and posed with mehendi-filled hands alongside the bride-to-be.

Talking about how love blossomed between the two, Babita had said, "It was an event for wrestlers at a hotel in Delhi where we first met. Bas wahan dosti ho gayi. We stayed in touch and in time, we realised that we liked each other. I like how he is very straightforward but still respects others." Talking about how Vivek approached Babita Phogat's father, Mahavir Phogat, she said, "Senior hain woh kaafi aur unki reputation bhi hai. But he was still confident of leaving a good impression."

There have been reports of Babita and Vivek taking one extra, eighth phera promising, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. Geeta Phogat, who is heavily pregnant, was also seen enjoying the wedding festivities and grabbed the spotlight with her pregnancy glow.