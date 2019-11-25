The 'Class of Eighties', actors down south who have worked together in the 80s, get together for a reunion once a year for the last 10 years. With 2019 being the 10th year of this tradition, Megastar Chiranjeevi decided to host the event at his residence in Hyderabad.

Actors from Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam film industries attended the grand party. Around 40 members from all the industries were in attendance.

Every year, the 80s actors' reunion has a theme. This year, the actors chose black and gold. Dressed in all black and gold, they looked dazzling in the group photograph that they have unveiled to the press.

Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suman, Suresh, Prabhu, Jayaram, Rehman, Khushbu, Raadhika, Poonam Dhillon, Shobana, Nadiya, Raadha, Sarita, Amala Akkineni, Menaka, Jayasudha, Sumalatha, Mohanlal, Lissy, Bhagyaraj, Jayaprada, Sharath Kumar, Aravind, Suhaasini, Revathy, Ambika and others attended the reunion.

Actors like Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, Bhanu Priya, Roja, Rajendra Prasad and Kamal Haasan were missing. While Kamal recently underwent surgery, the others seem to be busy. Two actors whom the fans of films from the 80s were missing are Sridevi and Ambareesh who passed away a year ago.

It is really great to see these actors still keeping in touch and making time from their busy schedules to make sure that they make it to the party.