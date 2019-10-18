Karvachauth - one of the biggest festivals for married women - was celebrated with much fervour and aplomb by our leading Bollywood actresses. Decked up in their beautiful traditional attires, our B-town actresses looked nothing less than a vision. Take a look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya looked radiating in a beautiful floral print traditional wear. Aishwarya had tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. Their daughter, Aaradhya, too posed in traditional wear along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and aunty Shweta Bachchan.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma, who is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, shared her Karva Chauth photo on Instagram. She revealed that even Virat had kept full day fast for her. She wrote, "My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day Happy karvachauth to all"

Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was seen wearing a beautiful pink bandhani print saree on the occasion of Karvachauth. Shahid and Mira have been married for four years and have two beautiful children.

Sonali Bendre: Sonali Bendre, who bravely fought cancer recently, looked gorgeous in a beautiful red saree. She also posed with husband Goldie Behl for a picture which was clicked by Jaya Bachchan.

Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood's fitness icon Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had a fun-filled Karvachauth celebration. Shilpa celebrated the evening at Anil Kapoor's residence where she was invited by Sunita Kapoor. Neelam and Maheep Kapoor were also present to celebrate the festival together.

Raveena Tandon: Raveena Tandon looked ethereal in a beautiful red Anita Dogre ensemble. She also shared a video of herself doing the pooja with husband Thadani.

Jaya Bachchan: Jaya Bachchan also celebrated Karwa Chauth with Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Sonali Bendre at her home. Jaya looked graceful in a beautiful pink saree.

Bipasha Basu: Bipasha Basu twinned in a white ensemble with husband Karan Singh Grover for the day.