Saving a life is only next to creating one and Dr Bhagwat Karad set an exemplary example of putting humanity above everything else. A viral video on social media is doing the rounds, where it shows Dr Bhagwat Karad attending to an unconscious man lying on the ground. The Union Minister was surely at the right place at the right time, which saved the young man's life.

Here's what happened

A photographer reportedly fell unconscious after his pulse dropped to an alarming level. This happened while the photographer was covering an event in Delhi, where Dr Karad was giving an interview.

Dr Karad noticed the photographer and immediately rushed to his aid. The minister checked the man's pulse and then started pressing his feet to increase the pulse rate. After several minutes and tireless efforts by Dr Karad, the photographer's pulse gradually started reviving. Dr Karad, who holds various medical degrees, including M.B.B.S, M.S, MCh. (Ped.Surg.), F.C.P.S., then offered the cameraman sweets to increase his glucose levels.

Minister's gesture saves a life, wins many hearts

The timely aid provided by Dr Karad, who is the Union Minister of State for Finance, surely saved the life of the cameraman. As the video went viral on social media, the minister also won a lot of praise from netizens for being an epitome of humanity.

Swami Ramdev, Prahlad Joshi, Tarun Sharma, Priti Gandhi, Yogita Bhayana took to Twitter to appreciate Karad's heartwarming gesture.

Also, watch how Union Minister @DrBhagwatKarad ji emerged as an inspiring example by coming forward and offering immediate relief to a cameraman who got unconscious during the TV interview.

Last November, the minister was faced with a similar situation where he did not hesitate to offer his services. Dr Karad helped a fellow passenger in an IndiGo flight who complained of giddiness. The minister immediately rushed and helped the passenger, who was a hyphenation patient. His gesture was then hailed by many, including IndiGo and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.