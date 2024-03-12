Boney Kapoor recently had a hilarious moment with the paparazzi. Boney Kapoor reached the airport with daughter Janhvi Kapoor's beau, Shikhar Pahariya. While Boney moved forward towards the paparazzi, Shikhar took his own time to follow him. The producer happily smiled for the cameras but when asked to pose with Shikhar, he refused.

Boney's hilarious act

On being asked to pose with Shikhar, Boney hilariously said, "Saath mein nahi. Photo uska daalna hi mat." This left everyone laughing, including Shikhar himself. Janhvi Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Shikhar before she made her debut in the industry. However, she was linked with several stars like - Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda and others before she was spotted with Pahariya.

Janhvi on Shikhar

In an interaction with Koffee with Karan, Janhvi revealed that Pahariya has always been there for her and the family. She added that he has been there for them without being a pushover or demanding anything from them.

"I will say this, I think not just for me, but for her (pointing to Khushi) and for dad (Boney Kapoor) and for everyone in our family, he's been there from the start. As a friend, in whatever capacity and not in a way that made me feel like he's expecting anything or he's a pushover, any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being for another human being."

Shikhar has become a part of Janhvi's family now with him being spotted at every Kapoor function. The two also take spiritual trips to various temples every now and then.