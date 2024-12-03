PhonePe has launched a new insurance plan for dengue and malaria. The plan, which commences at a nominal rate of Rs. 59 per year, provides comprehensive year-round coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh for medical expenses related to vector and air-borne diseases.

This initiative is particularly beneficial for users in tier-II and tier-III cities, who often grapple with financial challenges in dealing with unexpected medical expenses caused by such illnesses. The plan offers extensive coverage against more than 10 vector-borne and air-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu, typhoid, pulmonary tuberculosis, and meningitis.

Unlike other seasonal plans, the coverage with this plan is not limited to the monsoons. It extends throughout the year, ensuring that PhonePe users have access to year-round protection and continuous coverage. The cover includes hospitalisation, diagnostics, and ICU stays.

In addition to the comprehensive coverage, the plan also offers a 100 per cent digital claims process, ensuring faster settlements and a seamless user experience. Users can instantly purchase, manage, and file claims via the PhonePe app. Even working professionals with access to corporate health insurance can choose to avail of this coverage as it offers additional protection for more specific health risks.

Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, stated, "At PhonePe, we are committed to making insurance accessible and affordable to all. The launch of this product is a testament to our commitment to offering our users comprehensive coverage throughout the year. Through this, we aim to empower our users to manage health risks effectively while eliminating financial barriers to quality care."

He further added, "Our goal is to provide tailor-made insurance solutions to underserved populations across the country by leveraging our expertise in digital distribution, thus ensuring peace of mind for millions of Indians."

Users can avail of the insurance coverage on the PhonePe app by navigating to the insurance section on the PhonePe app and selecting 'dengue and malaria' insurance. They can then review the plan details, including sum insured and premium options; view insurer information and detailed plan benefits; fill in policyholder details and complete the payment process in minutes.

This move by PhonePe is a significant step towards making health insurance more accessible and affordable, especially for those living in tier-II and tier-III cities. It also highlights the growing trend of digital platforms leveraging their reach and technology to offer innovative and affordable insurance solutions.