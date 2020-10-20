Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar had filed a criminal complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Goa Police, saying unknown persons hacked his smartphone when sent a porn message to a Whatsapp group.

The porn content laden Whatsapp message, purportedly sent from Kavlekar's phone, has stirred controversy in Goa with the Opposition parties demanding the Deputy Chief Minister's resignation.

What is the whatsapp porn controversy about?

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar came under the scanner after a message with pornographic content allegedly emanating from his mobile phone, landed on a Whatsapp group 'Villages of Goa' run by social activists, of which is a member of.

After which Kavlekar came forward and clarified, "The message was sent to only this group out of the many WhatsApp groups where I am a member. Also, the time when this message was sent, I was nowhere near the phone and I was fast asleep."

Kavlekar should be sacked if BJP believes in 'Beti Bachao': Opposition

The Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Kavlekar over the ongoing porn Whatsapp message controversy, even as the ruling BJP defended him, saying that the party respects women and that efforts were on to defame Kavlekar.

"If the BJP believes in the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' principle, then Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack Kavlekar immediately and an impartial police probe should be initiated," head of the party's Goa social media cell Pratibha Borkar demanded on Tuesday.

Borkar has also filed a complaint with the Goa Police seeking a probe into the message. The complaint alleges that the message was sent by Kavlekar on a Whatsapp group 'Villages of Goa'.

The truth will come out after the police investigation: BJP

The BJP has however defended Kavlekar, who joined the saffron party from the Congress in July last year.

"The Minister has sent me a copy of his complaint. His criminal complaint says that his mobile phone has been hacked. He has filed a complaint with the Crime Branch. The truth will come out after the police investigation," Goa Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

"There is new evolving technology, with which anyone can do anything by hacking mobiles. BJP has always respected women. Our organisation has 33 per cent reservation for women," Tanavade said.