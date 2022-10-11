Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot' has been creating a lot of buzz after the makers released the trailer on Monday, October 10. The video has garnered quite a lot of appreciation from the fans, but Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal's reaction has won the netizens' hearts as it is indeed the cutest thing you'll see on the internet.

Resharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni." He also added a couple of heart and laugh emojis along with the post. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who shares a close bond with Katrina also commented on the trailer and joked, "Finally you are playing yourself ❤️."

Vicky Kaushal's reaction gave confidence to Kat

Earlier, at a promotional event when Katrina was asked about Vicky's reaction to the trailer, she had said, "Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to. I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, enjoy themselves. That's all we are hoping this film will do."

Meanwhile, the trailer has been well received by the audience. One of the comments on the trailer read, "The trailer of phone bhoot is very appealing...hopefully movie will be as good as trailer," while another user said, "This looks like a fun time at the movies. The Bollywood references and the meta jokes are hilarious. Can't wait."

On the work front

'Phone Bhoot', which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The horror-comedy has been produced by Excel Entertainment and is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Here is the trailer of the film.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi'. It was one of the massive hits of 2021. The actress will be seen next in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Apart from these, she also has Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.