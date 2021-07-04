Philippine military plane with 85 people onboard crashes; 40 rescued [details]

In devastating news, a military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the Philippines on Sunday. The Philippine military chief said a C-130 plane was transporting troops and was trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province when it crashed after it missed the runway.

Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana revealed the rescue operation was underway and at least 40 people have been pulled from the wreckage.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

There's no word yet on the casualties yet and the exact headcount of the passengers on the plane. Many passengers onboard the aircraft had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island to fight terrorism in the region.

