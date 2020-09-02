North Carolina is entering into something of a "Phase 2.5" of COVID-19 restrictions after Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that goes into effect on September 4, 2020. The order will remain in effect through October 2, 2020. With the Phase 2.5, there will be relaxations in coronavirus restrictions with certain restrictions on mass gatherings.

"We're encouraged but cautious. Stability isn't victory. The forest isn't as thick, but we're not out of the woods," governor Cooper said.

Cooper is referring to the new order as "Safer at Home Phase 2.5," which as the name suggests encourages people to stay at home unless absolute necessary. The Phase 2.5 limits indoor mass gatherings to 25 people and to 5 people if it is an outdoor gathering.

Playgrounds, gyms, museums and aquariums are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity with the exception to gyms, which can be operated at 30 percent capacity in view of COVID-19 pandemic. However, bars, entertainment facilities such as theatres are to be remained closed during the new phase. The 11 p.m. alcohol curfew remains intact till October 2.

The governor also urged people to adhere to social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly. Face masks are mandatory for kids of age 5 and above.