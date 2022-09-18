The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday detained four persons after conducting searches at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a case registered against Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in Nizamabad by Telangana Police.

The names of the four detained have been withheld so far as the probe is ongoing, said source.

"Today, we conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana (23 in Nizamabad, four in Hyderabad, seven in Jagityal, two in Nirmal, one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts) and at two locations in Andhra Pradesh (one each in Kurnool and Nellore districts) in the case relating to Abdul Khader of Nizamabad District, Telangana and 26 other persons," the official said.

He said that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

"During the searches conducted today, incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, cash Rs 8,31,500 have been seized," the official said.

Further investigation in the matter was on.

The case was initially registered on July 4 at Nizamabad police station in Telangana. During investigations by the state police, four accused namely, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran and Md Abdul Mobin were arrested by the Telangana Police. Later, the case was re-registered by the NIA on August 26.