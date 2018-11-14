A regular Wednesday has now been made special for Tamil cine-goers by Sun Pictures. Yes, the makers of Rajinikanth's latest movie Petta are unveiling the new poster on November 14.

The earlier posters of Petta had shown Rajini in colourful outfits. The Superstar holding a candelabra as he poses in a church had left fans wanting for more.

The buzz is that Rajinikanth is back to his tried-and-tested ways where he plays a larger-than-life role. In the last few movies, he played the roles best suited his age, but with Petta, he will be seen as a 30-year-old man.

Karthik Subbaraj has penned the story from the point of view of a Rajini fan and how he likes to see the superstar in the film. Trisha and Simran are the female leads in the flick, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui essaying important roles.

Bobby Simha, J Mahendran, Ramdoss, Guru Somasundaram and others are in the supporting cast. The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Tirru's cinematography and Vivek Harshan's editing.