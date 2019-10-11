Tamannaah Bhatia has teamed up with Rohin Venkatesh, who made his impressive debut with Adhe Kangal, for Petromax. It is a Tamil remake of Taapsee Pannu's hit Telugu film Anando Brahma.

The movie has Yogi Babu doing an important role. Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Sathyan, Prem, Livingston and others are in the supporting roles. The movie has Ghibran's music, Dani Raymond's cinematography and Leo John Paul's editing.

Story:

It is a horror-comedy movie in which Tamannaah plays the role named Meera, who values relationship and family. Four men are sent into a haunted house to prove that ghost doesn't exist. The four are unique and posses different qualities. The drama that unfolds thereafter forms the interesting part of the Petromax story.

The movie tries to project what happens when greed and anger convert a man into animal. The story stands different from the movies made in this genre as not human, but ghosts are afraid of people.

Reviews:

The movie has garnered a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience. Thanks to the impressive trailer with references to Vijay's speech, the cine-goers are curiously looking forward for its release. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it out in the people's words: