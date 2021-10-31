For the last few days, petrol and diesel prices in the country have been on an upward curve. While the numbers seemed petty with a few paise figures circulating in the media, netizens today felt the jolt of their life, with a round-figure number beside the dear oil's price mark.

According to reports, as of Sunday, October 31, petrol costs ₹115.15 in Mumbai, followed by ₹113.72 in Hyderabad, 113.15 in Bengaluru, Kolkata at ₹109.79. Delhi and Chennai would charge ₹109.34 a litre and ₹106.04 respectively for a litre of the dear oil.

Brace your heart; the costliest fuel in the country is in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹121.62 a litre. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax charged by the particular state.

As for diesel, the costliest fuel price stands at ₹112.52 in the same border town of Rajasthan, followed by ₹98.07 a litre in Delhi and ₹106.23 in Mumbai, ₹101.19 in Kolkatta, ₹102.25 in Chennai, ₹104.09 in Bengaluru, ₹106.98 in Hyderabad.

Reactions galore

Reacting to the news, Madan Gowri, YouTuber and digital content creator took to his Twitter: "Mumbai Petrol Price ₹ 115.15! At this rate I guess india might hit ₹ 200 within an year!"

Member of Parliament, Imtiaz Jaleel took a dig at mainstream media for focussing too much on the Aryan Khan case and too little on the thrusting fuel price hike.

Now if we are done with Aryan Khan can the media please focus on petrol Rs 115 and diesel Rs 106 in Mumbai. — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) October 29, 2021

On Saturday, after Aryan Khan was released from Arthur jail, the media followed Shahrukh Khan's car to their home Mannat, prompting independent journalist Faye DSouza to question on her social media, the reason behind the futile act.

I know that too when petrol is at ₹ 115/- it’s criminal waste https://t.co/E5IlzXZqq7 — Lara D’Souza (@laradsouzaa) October 30, 2021

Earlier this month, Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India's fuel consumption had surpassed the pre-Covid period, petrol by 16% and diesel by over 10%, and that country's energy consumption will increase further with the rapid economic recovery, reported a Hindustan Times article on the increase in fuel prices.