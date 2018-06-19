In a shocking incident, a petrol tanker toppled at Kadur in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district while negotiating a turn on Tuesday afternoon. The tanker burst into flames which spread to over 100 metres at the spot.

One person was burnt alive in the mishap while as many as 15 houses were damaged. Around eight fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The incident took place near Giriyapura after the driver lost control of his vehicle while heading towards Hosadurga. The driver was severely injured in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals.

#BIGNEWS: Fire tenders struggle to douse fire triggered by petrol tanker in #Chikkamagaluru. Around 8 fire engines rushed to the spot to put out blaze. Fire spread to 15 houses at the spot. fire started after a petrol tanker toppled while negotiating a turn. pic.twitter.com/PjIafoxbYE — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) June 19, 2018