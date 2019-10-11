As crude oil rates continue to slide in global markets, petrol and diesel prices are also seeing a downward trend in India.

On Friday, petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai fell down by 12 paise a litre; 11 paisa/litre in Kolkata and 13 paise/litre in Chennai. Similarly, diesel rates have also come down by 15 paise/litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 16 paise/litre in Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are: Rs 73.42/litre, Rs 76.07/litre, Rs 79.03/litre and Rs 76.25/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these four metro cities are: Rs 66.60/litre, Rs 68.96/litre, Rs 69.81/litre and Rs 70.35/litre respectively.

Fuel rates were last increased on September 30 and since then the rates have been falling much to the relief of the consumers in this festive season.