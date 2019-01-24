It seems like his co-stars, Peter Dinklage too has boarded the spoiler train.

Reportedly Peter Dinklage has revealed the run times for each episode of the eighth and final season, and it is the longest series in its nine-year run. Apparently, taking to Instagram, the Tyrion Lannister actor posted a list of the season's six episodes, along with the running time for each, which varied between 60 and 80 minutes.

Totalling seven hours and 20 minutes, this will be the show's joint-longest series in run times despite having the smallest episode count, which just six instalments to wrap up the much-loved HBO fantasy.

Posting the run times along with a poster of the show's air date, Peter simply wrote: 'The run times for each of the six episodes in Game of Thrones ⁠season 8!'

The post showed that the first two episodes for Season Eight would be 60 minutes, while the remaining four - which will include the series finale - will run to a staggering 80 minutes.

However, it is being reported that the post seemed to stem from a promotional event by French Network OCS - who revealed the run times when asked by magazine Premiere. And so far nothing has been confirmed by HBO.

Reportedly, HBO programming president Casey Bloys laughed off rumours that each episode of the final season would be two hours long.

According to the Hollywood Reporter he said: 'I imagine they'll be longer but ... I'm not sure [how long].

'We haven't had that discussion yet because I don't know how long the episodes are going to be. Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it's a great show, so who knows?'

