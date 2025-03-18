Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passed away on March 14 at the age of 83. He had been battling age-related health issues and had been hospitalized for some time. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on the same day.

Several celebrities from the film fraternity, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan, attended the funeral to pay their respects.

Days after Deb Mukherjee's passing, Ayan Mukerji and his family organized a prayer meeting on Tuesday. Friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry gathered to share their grief.

The prayer meeting was held at Filmalaya Studio in Andheri, Mumbai. Paparazzi and media personnel thronged outside the venue, eager to capture glimpses of the celebrities arriving for the ceremony.

Ayan Mukerji was among the first to reach the venue. The filmmaker requested the paparazzi to respect his privacy during this difficult time, reminding them that it was a personal event, not a public gathering like Durga Puja. He also assured them that his team would provide any necessary visuals.

In a conversation with the media, Ayan was heard saying, "Andar bohot commercial hoga, but it is a prayer meet. Agar aapko lag raha hai ki achhe shots nahi mil rahe, toh I am sorry, humare liye aaj aisa hi better hai. Humare paas jagah nahi hai, humne shlokas rakhe hain. Agar photographers aayenge, toh awaaz hogi, aur wahaan jagah bhi nahi hai. Please, aaj ke liye rehne do. Please understand."

("Inside, it may seem very commercial, but this is a prayer meet. If you feel that you aren't getting good shots, I'm sorry, but this is what's best for us today. We don't have enough space, and we have arranged for shlokas to be recited. If photographers come in, there will be noise, and there isn't enough room either. Please, let it be for today. Please understand.")

He also kindly asked the photographers if they needed water or tea.

Netizens criticized the paparazzi for being insensitive, particularly for crowding around Ranbir Kapoor's car in an attempt to capture visuals of the attending celebrities.

A user wrote, "This is unacceptable. Where are his PR handlers? He shouldn't have to explain himself—his father just passed away, and yet he's standing there, justifying things. And the media, why do you need pictures at a time like this? Someone has died. Can we let people grieve in peace?"

The next one mentioned, "He clearly says it's a Durga Puja event !!! What's wrong with you guys ! Why do you even have to post this to confuse."

So far, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Jeetandar and others have been spotted arriving.

Let's take a look at the videos shared by paparazzi.