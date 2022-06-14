As a spectator, whose story will intrigue you the most? We only acknowledge people when they have achieved something (like big fame), right? No matter how much we disagree, we have all been a part of this. Md. Nasir, the trading educator, has strong opinions on the aforesaid! And now he's speaking out about it...

Born and brought up in the small village of Jharkhand, he had to experience highs and lows in life. Starting from an ordinary job to trying his hands at being self-employed, he wasn't able to climb up the ladder of success! Initially, when he started trading, he had to face serial losses. Besides that, the demotivation that society gave him was different, he says.

He says, "People always link trading to gambling and never understand what I was trying to do. Now, when I have achieved success and made a profit from it, the same people are asking me to teach them about trading and how to earn a profit. You see, people will not support you, they will not appreciate you unless you find success. Once they see you successful, they will start holding you in high regard."

Trading has curated several losses for him, but with his dedication, finally, he achieved success. Soon after he understood the ins and outs of trading, he used his experience and expertise to train others. Trading might have wrecked some phases of his life, but it also changed his life.

He runs a YouTube channel called Srpika Option Hedging where he puts forward the unfiltered side of trading and shares his personal experiences. More than a thousand people follow him, and he says he has guided over ten thousand people to date. Besides YouTube, he also guides people through various other social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, etc. He has proved that strong determination can help you cross any ocean.