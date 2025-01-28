'People enjoy blaming wife': Twinkle Khanna calls out drunk allegations against Kareena Kapoor during Saif Ali Khan's attack; mentions Anushka-Virat

Former Bollywood actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is known for her unabashed and unfiltered statements. The actress has often shared her opinions on various issues. Recently, Twinkle came out in support of Kareena Kapoor Khan. For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife on January 16 and was subsequently admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Reports suggested that Saif was taken to the hospital by his friends and sons.

Twinkle Khanna defends Kareena Kapoor

Netizens raised questions about Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, claiming she was drunk and partying at the time.

For the unversed, Kareena had shared an Instagram story featuring a glass of alcohol, and pictures showed her partying with Karisma Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor. This led to speculation that Kareena was either not at home during the attack or was intoxicated.

Twinkle Khanna addressed this situation in her latest piece for The Times of India. She called out the media and fans for spreading in the wake of the attack.

In her Instagram post, Twinkle wrote: "This Sunday, it will be raised why the wife is not considered clearly number 1, except when it comes to taking the blame. After a knife attack on an actor (Saif), rubbish rumours spread that his wife (Kareena Kapoor) was not at home or was too drunk to help him during the attack. People just enjoyed blaming the wife. A very familiar pattern."

In her column, Twinkle Khanna delved into the broader issue of societal expectations placed on women, particularly wives. She highlighted how women are often criticized regardless of their actions. If a husband gains weight, the wife is blamed for neglecting his health. If he loses too much weight, it's her fault for not feeding him properly. If the house is untidy, she's labelled as lazy, but if it's too organized, she's seen as a control freak. Twinkle's words resonated deeply, reflecting a truth that many women can relate to—no matter the situation, women often find themselves unfairly burdened by the weight of others' judgments.

Twinkle on men's baldness

She also shared a personal anecdote from a family gathering, where a relative jokingly remarked that wives are responsible for their husbands' baldness. For Twinkle, this was yet another example of how women are blamed for things entirely beyond their control. She humorously pointed out that whether a man is successful or struggling, the woman by his side is often the one who bears the brunt of society's opinions.

Twinkle mentioned that when Virat is out, Anushka Sharma is booed

Twinkle Khanna further wrote, "When the Beatles broke up, people blamed Yoko Ono. Melania is often criticised for being silent or limited public opposition to her husband's policies. Jill Biden has been blamed for forcing Joe to continue his campaign. Anushka is booed when Virat Kohli is out. This is a widespread issue that is not limited to just couples seen in public. If your husband gains too much weight then you are not taking care of his health. If he loses too much weight then you are not feeding him properly. If he cares about you then he will claim that you have seduced him. If he is indifferent then he will blame you that you did not handle him properly."