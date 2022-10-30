Kiren Sandhu Designer are already a favourite among fashion enthusiasts in Punjab, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and many more places. Whenever a good thing comes into existence, it automatically gets famous. Something similar has happened with 'Kiren Sandhu Designer' which has got repeated customers from all over the world. "I love color and I love traditional Punjabi suits and that became my USP," she admits who spent a couple of years building her brand.

The attention from NRI clients was very welcoming. "I think the fact that I designed traditional suits with a hint of contemporary styling appealed to most of them," she says. People are increasingly becoming conscious of their appearance and they are spending handsomely to wear exclusive clothes.

Their dream of making their regional clothes reach the global marketplace is being fulfilled by the designer. She was an assistant professor teaching computer engineering at the Rayat Bahra University in Kharar. Coming from a family of educationists, pursuing a career in education was expected of her. But her family and friends were well aware of her passion for fashion design. "Back in Hoshiarpur where I studied, we only wore Punjabi suits. I was always designing my own outfits," she says. "My relatives and friends would ask me to design for them too," she smiles. So she began drawing sketches and approaching tailors to stitch them for her. "It was exhausting. I would come back from college and then make rounds to the market to buy fabric and embellishments and then head to the tailor."

One thing that drives the brand is her passion for fashion and her hard work. Check out her Collection on her website or on Instagram.