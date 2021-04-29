The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has brought India to its knees. With record-high cases being reported every day, hospital beds getting harder to find and long waits at crematoriums to bid a dignified farewell to the deceased, these are dark times for the country. Amidst all this, there's a community of people who are putting people's needs above everything else and doing their level best to be there for those who really need help. One such heartwarming story came to light from Bengaluru, wherein an elderly couple under home quarantine had no one but each other to look after. Help wasn't far away.

Volunteers from Mercy Mission, a coalition of 25+ NGOs working through the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, and Life Line Foundation came to the rescue of the ailing elderly couple, who had been tested positive for COVID-19 and were discharged recently. The couple had been under home quarantine for the last three days. The woman's oxygen saturation had dropped to 85 percent, and was looking for oxygen.

Volunteers clean home, check vitals

The NGO volunteers went to the residence of the elderly couple, but had to return the next morning as no one answered the door at night. But the volunteers, who were there to help the woman with her oxygen needs, were shocked to see the situation the couple were in. The house was in a mess and they had no one to look after them. Moreover, they were passing urine in a bucket and no one to throw it. The incident was shared by one of the volunteers of the Mercy Mission on Twitter.

"A very Aged Person has been tested Covid positive and she’s been discharged recently and under home quarantine for the past three days now she’s looking for oxygen as the saturation is come down to 85"



☝️Received this message last night 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2C90ULFtIi — Mohammed Ismail (@IsmailMd008) April 29, 2021

The volunteers then cleaned the house, checked the SpO2 and other vitals of the couple and even offered to cook food for them. The volunteers told the watchman to look after the elderly couple before they left the place.