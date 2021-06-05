Television actor Pearl V Puri, who has starred in popular shows such as 'Naagin' and 'Bepanah Pyaar', was arrested by the Mumbai police on Friday night after a 5-year-old girl and her family filed a complaint against him for allegedly molesting and raping her around two years ago. The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police booked the actor on charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl. However, according to the latest reports, the actor has been granted bail.

Pearl V Puri's Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna has confirmed the news of Puri getting bail by sharing a post on her Instagram handle. The actress wrote: "Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win." Soon after the news broke, many other TV celebrities came forward in support of Pearl and "#istandwithpearl" started trending on social media. Prominent celebrities, including Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Kalantri, Krystal D'Souza , Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and several others have referred to the news as 'absolutely rubbish' and termed this as 'a trap' and 'false allegations'.

Puri's costar from Naagin 3 Anita Hassanandani shared a picture with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri".

Producer Ekta Kapoor also defended Pearl and penned down a note. She said, "Will I support a child molester or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this."

Kapoor added, "After various calls with the child's/girl's mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it's her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like 'Me Too' frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilt."

"I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl's mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set. I have all the voice notes and messages between the child's mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl," she further added.

Have a look at the other posts of celebrities who came in support of the actor.

According to police, this is an old case in which a minor girl had alleged that the actor had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a career in TV serials.

Pearl was last seen on 'Brahmarakshas 2', in which he played Angad Mehra. In 2013, he made his television debut 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' and was later seen in 'Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil'.