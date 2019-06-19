Peace will come to Kashmir, especially the volatile southern region, if the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit is wiped out, Dilbagh Singh, Director General, J&K Police reportedly said. The statement came a day after the security forces and the local police killed two top Jaish commanders, Tauseef Bhat and Sajad Bhat, who were local boys and were also involved in serial attacks on the CRPF personnel and the Indian Army. Sajad had also plotted the February 14 attack on CRPF convoy that led to the killing of 44 personnel.

Singh said that one more top JeM militant, who was Pakistani, was also recently killed. He further added that it was under Sajad's supervision that an SUV vehicle laden with explosives and later handed over to the suicide bomber, Adil Dar to carry out the attack.

He added that killing the top brass of JeM outfit will help improve the law and order situation in the valley especially South Kashmir where violence has escalated since Amit Shah took over as the Home Minister of India. Ten security personnel, including two major rank Army officers, were killed and 23 injured in various attacks and counterinsurgency operations over the last week.

"The killing of top militants would definitely cause a dent to the Jaish network in the area. It will have a positive impact on the environment in south Kashmir. Security forces will continue to put in their efforts to create a peaceful environment in southern districts," Dilbagh Singh said according to the Greater Kashmir.

The bloodshed in the valley is continuing unabated. Last year saw the highest number of militant and security forces in casualties in a decade in the valley. This year, 120 militants have been killed in various combat operations by the security forces in J&K among whom 44 belonged to the JeM outfit.

Some of the popular militants including Zakir Musa who headed Ansar -Gazwat-ul-Hind, the Kashmir wing of Taliban group was also killed along with his two associates in the valley recently. Musa had pushed for Islamic rule in Kashmir and distanced from Pakistani supporters and separatist leaders, an ISIS influenced ideology which attracted many local youths towards joining militancy.