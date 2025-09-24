As the ongoing "peaceful" protest in Leh turned violent, environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, called off his fast and appealed to the agitating youth to shun violence.

"Our agitation has been going on peacefully for the last couple of years, but today's violent incident has shaken our faith, and it will further complicate things in the days to come," Wangchuk said while addressing people at the hunger strike site.

"Keeping in view today's violent incidents in different parts of Leh, I have decided to call off my ongoing hunger strike for the time being," he said, urging the administration to refrain from using force against those involved in violence. He also appealed to the youth to maintain peace, warning that such acts would jeopardize the cause of the people of Ladakh.

Co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and former minister Chering Dorjay Lakrook told The International Business Times that the agitating groups of Ladakh do not believe in violence. "What happened today was unfortunate; our agitation has always been peaceful," he said, adding that the LAB would soon convene a meeting to chalk out the future course of action.

BJP Office, Several Vehicles Set on Fire by Protesters

Earlier, a bandh call given by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) turned violent as protesters resorted to stone pelting against the police. A large crowd had gathered at NDS Memorial Ground, Leh, before marching towards different areas.

The situation turned ugly when some youth attacked the BJP headquarters and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. Agitators set ablaze a security vehicle and several others and also targeted the BJP office, setting fire to furniture and documents inside the complex.

Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, resorted to lobbing teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, banning the assembly of five or more people.

As clashes intensified, Wangchuk released a video message on his X handle, once again appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and refrain from violence.

Youth groups call for Leh bandh on Wednesday

On Tuesday evening, the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), supported by several social, religious, and student organizations, announced a complete shutdown in Leh town on Wednesday.

The protest call was issued following the hospitalization of two protestors, Tsering Angchuk and Tashi Dolma, at SNM Hospital, Leh, after their condition deteriorated on the 14th day of the ongoing 35-day-long fast led by climate activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk at Martyrs Park, Leh.

MHA already invited agitating groups for talks on October 6

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on September 20, extended an invitation to the agitating groups of Ladakh for the next round of talks scheduled for October 6.

The MHA has convened the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh, comprising members from LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—the two groups spearheading the agitation for a four-point agenda, including two contentious demands: Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

This will be the first meeting after a four-month gap, the last round having been held on May 27.

Ahead of the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh elections, the Apex Body recently decided to exclude political leaders from its delegation for talks with the MHA. As a result, senior Congress leader and former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora, along with Sonam Wangchuk, were dropped from the panel.

Ladakh festival cancelled

The four-day annual Ladakh Festival was cancelled on Wednesday—the last day of the event—after clashes erupted between police and protesters amid the shutdown.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival, which had begun on Sunday.

"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced the cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders, including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.

The administration appealed to the public for cooperation and understanding and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and participation in the festival.