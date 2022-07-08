Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the negotiations with Ukraine will get more difficult with time passing by.

"We do not refuse peace negotiations, but those who refuse should know that the more time they waste, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Xinhua news agency quoted Putin as saying during a meeting with State Duma leaders and party faction heads.

The President said that the West has been extremely aggressive towards Russia for decades.

"Our proposals to create a system of equal security in Europe were rejected. Initiatives for joint work on the problem of missile defense were rejected. Warnings about the unacceptability of NATO expansion are ignored," he added.

The attempts of Western countries to impose a new order on the world are doomed to fail, said the president.