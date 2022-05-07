A comprehensive campaign launched by the Union Territory administration against forces inimical to peace has yielded every encouraging result as Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as one of the top tourist destinations across the country.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said that Kashmir was witnessing a "golden period" on the tourism front as 80 lakh tourists have visited the UT in the past few months alone, breaking all the records of the past 20 years.

The record-breaking arrival of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir is a reflection of the successful packaging of the uniqueness of tourism destinations in a perfect manner.

"Record number of people are visiting Kashmir. This is a golden period on the tourism front in the history of Kashmir and we should cash in on this period," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"In the past few months, 80 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir, which is a record number ever if compared to past 10 to 20 years. Flight operations too have broken all previous records. Today all hotels are booked in advance and people of other States of India are finding it difficult to get an air ticket for Srinagar", he added.

Focus on exploring the full potential of pilgrimage tourism

The administration is also focusing on exploring the full potential of pilgrimage tourism by developing various religious tourist circuits across the Union Territory besides the J&K tourist village network initiative to transform 75 villages in Jammu and Kashmir known for historical, scenic beauty, and cultural significance.

The initiatives not only are aimed to empower youth and women through direct and indirect employment opportunities but the youth-led sustainable tourism initiative aims to strengthen the sparsely populated economy and public entrepreneurship.

According to an official, these 75 offbeat locations will provide adventure seekers, trekkers, and international visitors with an experience of nature's wilderness while also creating a livelihood in the villages in the forest environment through home-stays, nature guides, trek operators, food stalls, and forest souvenirs.

Centre allocates Rs 786 crores for tourism in J&K

The Union government is enhancing the efforts of the J&K department of tourism with necessary resources and assistance. Liberal funding of a record budget allocation of Rs 786 crores, which is Rs 509 crores more than the previous budgetary allocation, speaks volumes about the Union government's eagerness to improve tourist industry infrastructure and related services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The UT administration has also taken several steps to ensure that air traffic to the Jammu and Srinagar airports grows unhindered in the future so that trade and tourism flourish in J&K.

Pertinently, the Ministry of Civil Aviation approved five Srinagar-Sharjah flights per week on a regular basis, officials said.