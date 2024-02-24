social media

Amid claims and counter-claims among constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Jammu and Kashmir over seat sharing, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday asked party president Mehbooba Mufti to contest the election on the prestigious Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency.

Leaders of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri today called on Mehbooba Mufti at Jammu to discuss the prevailing political situation in the region. During the meeting, all leaders in voice urged the PDP president to contest elections on the newly carved Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the coming elections.

Sources said the Mehbooba Mufti patiently listened to workers who were present in today's meeting but she refused to give any assurance to them regarding her contesting the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.

Mehbooba Mufti told party leaders of Poonch and Rajouri that she would discuss the proposal with senior leaders of the party before taking any final decision in this regard.

Mehbooba represents Anantnag constituency twice

The erstwhile Anantnag Parliamentary constituency which was comprised of only south Kashmir, was represented by Mehbooba Mufti twice.

In 2014 and 2004 Lok Sabha Mehbooba Mufti had won this prestigious seat as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed- founder of the Peoples' Democratic Party and father of Mehbooba Mufti, had won this Parliamentary seat in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mehbooba Mufti was the People's Democratic Party candidate for this seat but she secured third position.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference candidate Hasnain Masoodi emerged victorious with 40180 votes while Congress candidate Ghulam Ahmed Mir was runner-up in this seat he got 33,504 votes while Mehbooba Mufti got 30,424 votes.

INDIA bloc constituents stake a claim on this seat

The newly delineated Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as a focal point of contention among the constituents of the INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Congress—are vying for control of this crucial seat.

Having secured victory in the 2019 general elections, the National Conference is adamant about retaining its hold on this constituency, citing its previous success.

Recent meetings have seen NC leaders firmly asserting their claim to the seat, emphasizing their historical electoral triumphs.

Congress too trying to contest this seat

With the incorporation of the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri into this Parliamentary segment through fresh delimitation, the Congress is also asserting its right to the seat. The party points to its significant voter support in these districts during the previous Lok Sabha elections.

The PDP, too, is laying claim to the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, which includes parts of south Kashmir—a stronghold of the party. Notably, this seat was previously won by the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1998, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti clinched victories in 2004 and 2014.

Furthermore, the Parliamentary constituency encompasses south Kashmir, where the PDP holds considerable influence.

Following the National Conference's assertion of its dominance over the majority of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress swiftly organized a meeting to devise a strategy for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat, launching a counteroffensive against its coalition partner.