From holding hands in public to locking lips, we have all seen Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's love story blossoming into something more beautiful. It did come as a shock to many when Hrithik and Saba started making public appearances as a couple. But, with time not only has the nation embraced the couple but also showered their love on the duo.

Hrithik - Saba's relationship

While Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad also took their own sweet time in being comfortable, together in the public eye. The two have no hesitations anymore. And we caught a glimpse of it recently when the War actor bid adieu to ladylove by giving her a good bye kiss. The paps caught the sweet moment between the two and ever since then, their fans have been swooning over their video.

When Saba spoke about attention their relationship gets

"If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let's not talk further about it," Saba had said in an interview about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba, on the other hand, will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.