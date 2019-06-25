Actress Payal Rajput is going to play the leading lady in the sequel of telugu blockbuster film Arundhati. The film Arundhati was released in 2009 and it has Anushka Shetty, Sonu Sood and Deepak in lead roles. Directed by late Kodi Ramakrishna, the film was a huge hit at the box office and it fetched many awards too. The heroine-centric film is rich in content, production quality, graphics and a lot more. Leading lady Anushka stole the show with her beautiful performance.

Well, after a decade since the release of Arundhati, the sequel is going to be made. This is going to have no similarity with the story of the first part and only the title is going to be retained is what we heard.

As director Kodi Ramakrishna is no more it is pretty much sure that a new director is going to take up the direction of Arundhati 2 and the story is going to be completely different and new. Who the director is something that is still under wraps, but we hear that Koti Tumula is producing the film with a huge budget, jointly with a couple of other production houses.

The film is said to have a historical backdrop. Sources have said that the film is going to have a universal story-line and pre-visualisation and graphics are going to be handled by technicians from Hollywood. "The film might be made in multiple languages as makers want it to be a pan-India one," said the source.

Reports even claim that Payal Rajput is undergoing some vigorous training for her stunts and horse riding sessions and wielding knives. An official confirmation about the project is going to reveal the names of many other actors who are going to be part of the film.

After impressing the Telugu audience with her bold performance in RX 100, the actress was recently seen in Bulreddy, a special number from Sita. She also has Ravi Teja's Disco Raja and Venkatesh Daggubati's Venky Mama in her kitty.