Payal Kapadia has had an absolutely fantastic year, as a filmmaker this was indeed a breakthrough year for her. Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has garnered love, appreciation and support from cinephiles all across the world both near and far.

The first time the film made a lot of noise was when it won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival making Payal the first Indian filmmaker to feature the main Cannes competition in over 30 years. Ever since then there has been absolutely no looking back for the film, it has gone on to achieve wonders. Former US President Barack Obama too appreciated the film recently.

Obama over the years has cultivated a habit of sharing an annual list of his favourite movies, books and music with his followers through his social media accounts. He started this tradition back when he was still the President but he still continues it post-presidency and is widely appreciated for the same. He took to his social media accounts to share a list of his top 2024 movies recently.

Sharing the list of films, Obama wrote, "Here are a few movies I'd recommend checking out this year." The list featured a whole of 10 films that the former US President watched over the year. Right at the very top of the list was Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light.' The list also featured Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, A Complete Unknown.

While the film has been receiving continuous attention from International media, this was a huge feat nonetheless. The film throughout the year has won several accolades including the prestigious Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and also the Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle. It is also in the running for Golden Globe 2025 in two categories- Best Director (Motion Picture) and Best Non-English Language Motion Picture; fans are extremely optimistic about the film winning both titles.

Directed by Payal Kapadia the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in pertinent roles.