Yesterday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched its Digital QR Ticketing system aimed at simplifying journeys for commuters through Amazon Pay. As part of the 'Ease of booking' program, the DMRC partnered with Amazon Pay towards the digitalization of ticketing.

The DMRC announced that "This innovative solution provides a quick, contactless, and hassle-free experience for millions of daily users, allowing them to purchase mobile QR tickets on the go and transforming the daily commute in the capital."

How it works?

The DMRC highlighted the need for improved and enhanced ticketing solutions on X "with approximately 6.5 million daily passenger journeys served by DMRC." It also elaborated on how the system will work:

Now, metro users can simply click on the 'Delhi Metro QR ticket' option under the Amazon Pay tab and follow some simple steps. They can select 'from' and 'to' stations, complete payment, and receive a mobile QR ticket instantly. A maximum of 6 tickets can be booked. At metro stations, commuters just need to hold their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates for both entry and exit.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, said, "Partnering with Amazon Pay for QR ticketing will make daily journeys more efficient and enjoyable. This innovative approach offers convenience, reduces paper waste, and supports our sustainability efforts."

Anuradha Aggarwal, Director of Amazon Pay India, added, "We are excited to introduce Metro QR ticketing on Amazon Pay, transforming commutes for millions. This solution offers quick, contactless transactions and eliminates the need for tokens and exact change, providing a seamless experience."

Move towards convenience

The DMRC has acknowledged that "Commuters face long queues during peak hours to purchase tokens and must carry exact change, which adds to their inconvenience. There is also a fear of losing or forgetting their physical token."

The QR ticketing is planned to provide a simple and easy solution to address such issues by "offering a convenient ticketing experience, eliminating the need for physical tokens." With this, ticket purchase times are expected to reduce from "15 minutes to just 15 seconds" which will be accompanied by special offers available to customers.

Many metro users have supported this move, while urging the DMRC to add other payment platforms for expanded access.