Veteran actress Jayasudha is on cloud nine as her elder son Nihar Kapoor tied the knot with Amrit Kaur, who is said to be a Delhi based marketing executive. The reception was held in Hyderabad and the ceremony saw several celebrities across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and other film industries. Many politicians were also seen at the event as the actress has turned politician almost a decade ago.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala and other prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry were seen at the event. Veteran actors Superstar Krishna, Mohan Babu, directors like Raghavendra Rao, SS Rajamouli and Krish, besides producer Allu Aravind and his family were also present.

Other prominent personalities from the south who were in attendance included Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Ramya Krishnan, Sumalatha, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Lissy, Prabha, Rajasekhar, Jeevitha, Aruna, Ali and Nadhiya among others. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the reception which was nothing less than a grandeur.

This event looked nothing less than the reunion of the 80s actors, that happens every year. Also, many actors from the 80s haven't attended the reception.

In May last year, Jayasudha and Nihar met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad and formally joined the party.

The actor had quit the Congress to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2016 but remained largely inactive. In 2017, Nitin Dwarkadas Kapoor, Jayasudha's husband, had killed himself in Mumbai.