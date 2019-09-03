Nikesha Patel has come under severe trolling from the fans of Pawan Kalyan over a typo while wishing the Power Star of Tollywood on his birthday (2 September).

The actress made a typographical error when she mentioned 'Pawala Kalyan' instead of Pawan Kalyan. The fans of the Power Star did not take her mistake lightly as they criticised the 29-year old in strong words.

"Happy birthday @PawanKalyan #Pawanism #PawankalyanBirthday #Pawankalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan hope I got the tags right this time! Social media gets too complicated. Dont know how you all keep up with it. [sic]" she posted.

Although she corrected the blunder, Nikesha forgot to delete the previous post which further angered the fans. "My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan. [sic]" she tweeted.

Yet the fans of Pawan Kalyan were unwilling to forgive her for which she once again gave a clarification. "wish media and #pspk fans would calm down with the http://trolling.It was trending and without noticing a spelling mistake I pressed. have no intentions on hurting #pawankalyan I repeat #PAWANKALYAN !!! He has all my love and respect. [sic]" she wrote.

As there were no signs of change in the Pawan Kalyan's fans' behaviour, Nikesha Patel lost her cool and decide to leave the social media for a short while. "And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening. [sic]" she tweeted.

Many of Pawan Kalyan fans accused her of intentionally making the blunder to garner publicity.

Nikesha Patel started her career with Pawan Kalyan in Komaram Puli in 2010. Since then, she has worked in over 20 movies in multiple languages.