The success of Mersal seems to have opened a new world of opportunities for young filmmaker Atlee Kumar. It becomes evident after he received a call to direct a movie in the Telugu film industry.

Atlee Kumar has confirmed that he is all set to make his debut in Tollywood. The director has revealed that he will be directing a big Telugu actor in his next flick.

"My next will be a big Telugu film, with a leading star. I request everyone to wait for a few more days, as the discussions are still going on," Atlee was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

Earlier, there were reports that Atlee would be teaming up with Prabhas. However, the latest buzz says that the Baahubali actor's dates are not available for the next 12 months which is a clear indication that Atlee is not collaborating with the actor.

The reports claim that Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are also committed to one or two projects. Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun are the only two actors, who have not given nods to any flick. Hence, rumors strongly suggest that Atlee will be teaming up with one actor among the two.

Currently, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his next film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Whereas Pawan Kalyan has not started working on any film after Agnyaathavaasi.

Coming to Atlee, the director has delivered three consecutive hits in the form of Raja Rani, Theri, and Mersal, which has become the third highest grossing Tamil film of all time after Kabali and Enthiran.