In the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis in India, many industries came to a halt since March. The entertainment industry is one among them which has incurred great losses this year. With more than 2.37 lakh confirmed cases in India, it is still uncertain about how and when things will get back to normal. While the entertainment industry is based majorly in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government recently gave permission to resume shooting of films, television and web with a list of guidelines which include shooting only in non-containment zones.

The news has come as a big sigh of relief for the entertainment industry and majorly the producers. Pawan Chawla, a Delhi-based businessman and producer finally expressed his relief as he had many projects to be shot in March which were then called off. Mr Chawla is the man behind P&M Movies Pvt Ltd, a leading celebrity management company in Delhi. He has worked with many popular names of the film industry and he owns the tag of the 'Golden Producer of India'.

Pawan Chawla and his company have been associated with many celebrities including Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Daler Mehndi, Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Ankit Tiwari, Amy Jackson and Sapna Choudhary. Some of his best works as a producer include the music videos like 'Meri Jaan' featuring Sapna Choudhary and Mohd. Danish, 'Sohniye – The Gorgeous Girl' by Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi featuring Shraddha Pandit, 'Gulabo Chori', 'Nain Nasheele', 'Bawli Tared', 'Chakvin Beat' and 'Mehbooba'.

He said, "I am really glad that the Maharashtra government has allowed us to resume shooting. As a responsible citizen and understanding the current situation, we will abide by all the guidelines and we will make sure to shoot in the non-containment zones. Safety measures will be taken on the sets. There were a few music videos which were to be shot earlier but due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, we postponed it. I would like to thank my Bollywood friends for being supportive and understanding the situation in the lockdown."

His company, P&M Movies Pvt Ltd has been a trustworthy name in the market for almost a decade. It has given recognition to many talents in the industry and has promoted and produced a lot of music albums, movies and shows. Besides celebrity management, the company also looks into the management of public events, inaugurations, annual functions, corporate parties and other events. P&M Movies Pvt Ltd in recent years has seen huge growth on social media, thanks to the two young entrepreneurs Raghav Jain and Uday Rajveer Singh from 'Brand Box Digital Media'. With a positive and holistic approach, Pawan Chawla lastly said that he can't wait for the shoot to begin soon.