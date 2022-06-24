Telugu media is abuzz with the reports of Kannada supporting actress Pavitra Lokesh tying the knot with VK Naresh, step-brother of Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu.

Some websites claim that they have already married. These speculations have started after they were spotted together on numerous occasions including during MAA elections. Last month, they had visited Mahabaleshwar Temple and seen performing pooja together.

That lead to widespread speculations around their marriage.

A section of media has stated that they have been in a live-in relationship and will marry very soon. However, there has been no confirmation about their marriage or relationship from anyone, yet.

However, a website has now claimed to have got confirmation from Naresh's PR team that he is not tying the not with her.

As per the reports, Naresh, a member of the BJP, was earlier married to Rekha. He then tied the knot with Ramya Raghupathi with whom he has three children.

On the other hand, Pavitra Lokesh tied the knot with Kannada Suchendra Prasad in 2007. They have two children. Report in the Kannada media claim that they are not divorced but have been living separately for some years now.

Son of Vijaya Nirmala, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, who began acting as a child artiste in 1970, and acted in around 200 films in a variety of roles as both lead and supporting actor. Some of the box office successes he appeared in were Rendu Jella Sita (1983), Sreevariki Prema Lekha (1984), Sri Kanaka Mahalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe (1987), Bava Bava Panneeru (1989), Manasu Mamatha (1990) and Jamba Lakidi Pamba (1993).

Coming to Pavitra Lokesh, she is the daughter of stage and film actor late Mysore Lokesh. She made her film debut at the age of 16. Since 1994, she worked in over 150 movies. For her performance in the Kannada film Naayi Neralu (2006), she was awarded the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress. Her brother Adi Lokesh is also an actor.