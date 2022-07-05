The martial issue around Telugu actor-politician Naresh with his third wife Ramya Raghupati hit a new low as the latter held dharna in front of a hotel in Mysuru where he was staying with actress Pavitra Lokesh.

Naresh is in a relationship with Pavitra Lokesh and they will reportedly tie the knot soon.

In a viral clip doing rounds online, Ramya Raghupati barged into the hotel and abused her husband along with Pavitra Lokesh for staying together in a room. Following the ruckus, Naresh and Lokesh left the room.

As he left the hotel, Naresh accused Ramya of having an illicit affair with one Rakesh Reddy and they were planning together to tarnish his image and also physically attacked him.

On her turn, Ramya said, "They claimed that they are best friends but stayed together in a single room all night. I am here raising concern over my son's future and protecting his interests. I come from a proper Hindu family and I don't like to get separated from my husband,"

On her turn, Pavithra Lokesh, on RJ Balaji's 'Veetla Vishesham', said, "I am not new to Telugu people or the industry. I needn't explain my relationship with Naresh. To defame me out of her interests is something very upsetting. I felt like why this is happening to me. She is making me the victim and this is not correct. She should settle scores within the family."

The multilingual actress had also lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Mysuru stating that many fake social media accounts have been created in her name and defamatory posts have come up in those accounts. Lokesh has also stated that miscreants after creating fake accounts are spreading rumours and false news about her.

Pavitra Lokesh tied the knot with Kannada Suchendra Prasad in 2007. They have two children. Report in the Kannada media claim that they are not divorced but have been living separately for some years now.

As per the reports, Naresh, a member of the BJP, was earlier married to Rekha. He then tied the knot with Ramya Raghupathi with whom he has three children.