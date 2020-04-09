Paul Walker's death had wounded many hearts. The Hollywood actor who was popular for his role of Brian O'Connor in the action series, The Fast and The Furious series passed away in 2013.

Paul walker had died in a tragic car crash in November 2013, leaving behind his daughter Meadow Rain Walker. Paul and Meadow's mother, Rebecca Soteros had dated each other long ago but were not married.

In a trip down memory lane, Meadow took to her Instagram account to post a video of her late father. The video was recorded on the actor's birthday. Meadow seemingly hiding at the back, can be seen surprising her father with a birthday wish in the clip.

Paul jokingly screams, "You just scared the hell out of me." The two then fall into a bed giggling and embracing each other.

'I never thought I'd share this'

Meadow, who is now 21 years old captioned the video as, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx" Many A list Hollywood celebrities were soon to comment on the clip. Starting with Paul's fellow actor from The Fast and The Furious series, Nathalie Emmanuel who commented, "Oh wow this is beautiful."

Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot also left a heart emoji in the comments, followed by several heart-warming comments from fans.

Paul had last appeared on the 7th film of the hit action series. The Fast and The Furious 9 was expected to release in 2020 but given the current global circumstances, the film's release date has been postponed to April 2, 2021.

What's interesting is that the 9th film of the series contains some footage of Paul too. Reportedly, actor Vin Diesel has been looking for a stunt double for Paul to shoot some scenes. Paul's scenes had also been added to The Fast and Furious 7 with the help of VFX.