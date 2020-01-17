Dhanush's Pattas has got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Kollywood film has done stunning business in its home territory in the first days and predicted to complete its first weekend on a high note.

Released in over 450 screens, Pattas saw the light of the day on 15 January to coincide with the Pongal celebration. The advance booking had met with good response owing to positive pre-release business and the film got a great start by minting Rs 6.5 crore on the first day.

The trade trackers were hoping a drop in its collection on its second day, but to everyone's surprise, Pattas has done a stunning business. As per the reports, the Dhanush-starrer has raked in Rs 5.5 crore on its day two.

Normally,40-50 percent of collection from a big movie will witness huge drops on its second day, but in case of Dhanush's film, the business has witnessed a marginal drop. The two-day collection of Pattas stands at Rs 12 crore.

The best part of the story is that Pattas has managed to do such a wonderful business when Rajinikanth's Darbar is dominating the screens across Tamil Nadu. The film is expected to do well in the next three days (Including Friday) and complete its first weekend on a high note.

Looking at the trend, Pattas could easily gross over Rs 20 crore in the first weekend.

Pattas is a martial arts film, written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, which marks his second collaboration with Dhanusha after Kodi. Sneha and are the female leads. The movie is packed with action, sentiment and comedy which has helped the movie to perform well in the two days.